News

Imo PDP crisis may ground Atiku’s campaign – PCC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The presidential campaign of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may be headed for the rocks if the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State is not redressed immediately. The Imo State Presidential Campaign Management Committee (PCC), raised the alarm over the deepening rift in the state party structure. The State Director of the PCC, Greg Egu, flanked by some leaders of the party, raised the concern on Thursday, during a press briefing in Owerri. The PCC said nominees of the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, had failed to attend three previous meetings of the campaign management committee. Egu stated that appeals for the party to unite and work together on the same page for the success of Ati-ku/Okowa in the state has failed, with visible indications that key players are rather drifting further apart, thereby affecting the cohesion and unity of purpose of the campaign structure. He alleged that the state chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ugwu also does not appear favourably disposed to the committee.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prince Harry wins damages in legal dispute with UK tabloid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Prince Harry has won an apology and substantial damages from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after he sued the tabloid for libel over claims he had turned his back on the military when he ended his royal role. Harry launched the legal action after an article in the paper in October […]
News Top Stories

Buhari proposes 18-month extension of subsidy removal policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an 18-month extension of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal policy. Recall, by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government ought to implement full removal of fuel subsidy by February 16 this year.   the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed State House […]
News

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbour

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States will mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, on Tuesday. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941, shook a country that had been so focused on World War Two in Europe that it had lost sight of the threat posed by Japan, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica