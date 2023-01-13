Imo PDP crisis may ground Atiku’s campaign – PCC

The presidential campaign of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may be headed for the rocks if the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State is not redressed immediately. The Imo State Presidential Campaign Management Committee (PCC), raised the alarm over the deepening rift in the state party structure. The State Director of the PCC, Greg Egu, flanked by some leaders of the party, raised the concern on Thursday, during a press briefing in Owerri. The PCC said nominees of the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, had failed to attend three previous meetings of the campaign management committee. Egu stated that appeals for the party to unite and work together on the same page for the success of Ati-ku/Okowa in the state has failed, with visible indications that key players are rather drifting further apart, thereby affecting the cohesion and unity of purpose of the campaign structure. He alleged that the state chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ugwu also does not appear favourably disposed to the committee.

