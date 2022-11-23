Imo PDP Crisis: Moves to reconcile Ihedioha, Anyanwu fail

… Atiku, Okowa to meet with factions

The leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday failed to resolve the crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party. The chapter is factionalized, with some members loyal to the PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu and others to former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha.

The crisis climaxed at the constitution of the Imo chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). The development led some leaders of the party clashing with the State Working Committee (SWC) over allegations of exclusion. The supporters of the two factions clashed on Tuesday at a meeting called by the National Working Committee (NWC) to resolve the differences.

The meeting, which lasted over five hours, according to a source, was inconclusive, leading to the decision to call for the intervention of the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa. The source said: “The struggle is over party structure. You know that the Imo State governorship election will hold next year. “Anyanwu is interested in the governorship, and Ihedioha, whose mandate was truncated by the Supreme Court, wants to contest again.” A statement later issued by the media office of the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu confirmed that Atiku and Okowa had been invited to intervene in the crisis and other contending issues.

