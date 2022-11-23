News

Imo PDP Crisis: Moves to reconcile Ihedioha, Anyanwu fail

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

… Atiku, Okowa to meet with factions

The leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday failed to resolve the crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party. The chapter is factionalized, with some members loyal to the PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu and others to former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha.

The crisis climaxed at the constitution of the Imo chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). The development led some leaders of the party clashing with the State Working Committee (SWC) over allegations of exclusion. The supporters of the two factions clashed on Tuesday at a meeting called by the National Working Committee (NWC) to resolve the differences.

The meeting, which lasted over five hours, according to a source, was inconclusive, leading to the decision to call for the intervention of the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa. The source said: “The struggle is over party structure. You know that the Imo State governorship election will hold next year. “Anyanwu is interested in the governorship, and Ihedioha, whose mandate was truncated by the Supreme Court, wants to contest again.” A statement later issued by the media office of the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu confirmed that Atiku and Okowa had been invited to intervene in the crisis and other contending issues.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US elections 2020: Nigerian Clergy appeals to Americans to vote for Trump

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Christians in America have been urged to vote for President Donald Trump – The call was made by pastor Bassey James of Africa ministers forum – According to the cleric, the hand of God is on Trump   Pastor Bassey James, international vice-chair, Africa ministers forum, an international body of Christians leaders with headquarters […]
News

COVID-19: Taraba tops as Lagos records no new case

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was no single confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lagos in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released Sunday night by the NCDC. On Saturday, Lagos, which has 20,807 confirmed cases so far, logged 18 cases, out of the 48 reported. But on Sunday, the state reported no new virus incident, […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian start-ups raise $31m in January

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Firms earned $1.5bn in FDI last year Nigeria’syoung innovativecompanieskicked off the year on a positive note with more funding comingintotheir businesses, New Telegraph has learnt. This came as six of the country’s start-ups raised a total of N15.6 billion ($31.5 million) in January. According to the intelligence report gathered by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica