Imo: PDP governorship primary and gathering storm within

When a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha was elected governor of Imo state, many believed that the state already achieved a political watershed that the people had yearned for, for so long. Not many prepared for the ‘shock treatment’ that followed the emergence of Ihedioha less than a year after, which permanently altered the political and governance trajectory of the state, when the Supreme Court stunned residents with a controversial judgment that replaced Ihedioha with Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The controversial judgment of January 14, 2020 caused a pall of gloom that ultimately descended on the state. Though Ihedioha was thrown out of office after seven months of his assumption of duty, he left behind a strong aura of competence with verifiable landmark achievements that still dot the landscape a few years after his exit from power. Gradually, without meaning to do so, many residents began to build their hopes and governance expectations around the person of Ihedioha, citing his achievements in office prompting many to suggest that it was just a matter of time and he will return to Douglas House to finish what he started.

Expectedly, he became a prime target for the ruling party and anything that could be dug up to tar his image was thrown up but none of the efforts could stick because many Imo people were convinced they were all contrived by the state government. At that time, the PDP was a united force and among faithful at the time, Ihedioha would emerge the consensus governorship candidate of the party to square up against Uzodinma at the appointed time but things changed after Samuel Anyanwu became the National Secretary of the PDP in October 2021.

What the ruling APC government could not achieve by sniping and attacking the person of Ihedioha was quickly achieved from within the party, chieftains in record time became polarized with animosity and bad blood. Not too long after, Anyanwu hinted his interest in the governorship ticket of the party in closed circles by making moves to alter the composition of the State Working Committee of the party long after state congresses had been concluded. Ihedioha stood against that move and that put him and Anyanwu camps on a direct collision course. Following that, a massive tidal wave of hate hit the party, throwing members poles apart from each other. To say the least, the two camps were all primed to go for the jugular at the slightest provocation leaving the party to descend into a battlefield for proxy wars.

Unity of purpose and internal cohesion suffered in the end. Things became so bad, that speculations became rife that the state government was funding the internal crisis and backing the camp it considered a lesser threat to the second term ambition of Governor Uzodinma. It was obvious the party was going nowhere from their morass of crises and in no shape to achieve anything substantial as a political party in the 2023 election cycle. Indication to this came few weeks to the governorship primary when Ihedioha wrote to the National Chairman of his desire to opt out of the primaries, citing the debilitating disharmony within the state chapter.

In the letter dated 28th March, 2023, personally signed by Ihedioha and mildly couched, he stated, “As I turned 58 years old last Friday March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). “Having been a member since formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primaries in the interest of harmony and unity of the party. I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate. “This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt, and I am sure many of those who have, on their own, already started mobilizing for me in Imo State will be disappointed. I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly electorate who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations. “I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served my various constituencies both as a legislator and a governor. I am also proud of the positive impacts I made, particularly in the seven months I served as the governor of Imo state.” The letter threw the party into deeper confusion as it was the last move expected of Ihedioha who had bought the governorship nomination form for the primary of the party. While his followers were left frozen and speechless, the Anyanwu camp were sent into a short lived celebration before reality dawned on them and then confusion set in. With Emeka Ihedioha’s supporters sitting on the fence or pulling out of active politicking in the 2023 governorship election, the Anyanwu camp understands how uphill a task it would be to face an incumbent governor with a fractured and self-decimated party. Beyond the division in the party, Ihedioha must have also considered the unwholesome activities of some leaders and elders. Ihedioha must have also considered what value will be left of the governorship ticket if he wins it, but his camp is left bruised from their rivalry with Anyanwu’s camp and the party is too fatigued, divided and sabotaged to face an incumbent governor. All these burdens and some more were what Anyanwu inherited during the last primaries where he emerged as the consensus governorship candidate following Ihedioha’s withdrawal from the race. The question facing Anyanwu would be, now you have the governorship ticket, what next? The weeks and months ahead will tell.