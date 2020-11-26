Imo: PDP lawmakers boycott plenaries over cut in salaries, allowances

For arbitrarily slashing their salaries and allowances while those of their colleagues in the ruling party were raised, seven lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday and Thursday shunned plenaries at the Imo State House of Assembly over alleged lopsidedness in payment of their entitlements.

This is also as it was alleged that the allowances of the Minority Leader (PDP), Deputy Minority Leader (PDP) and Minority Whip (PDP) have not been paid by the state government.

The seven PDP lawmakers, Okey Onyekanma, Anyadike Nwosu, Frank Ugboma, Philip Ejiogu, Paschal Okorie, Tochi Okoro and Solomon Anukam accused the state government of ‘playing dangerous and primitive politics’.

The opposition lawmakers in a statement on Thursday accused the state government of clamping down on opposition in the state.

Describing as unlawful, the slashing of their salaries and allowances, the PDP lawmakers said that no amount of intimidation and subjugation would gag them.

The lawmakers demanded that their salaries and allowances be paid in full.

However, the House Committee chairman on Information, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, said that he was not aware of the slash in the allowances of the opposition lawmakers.

