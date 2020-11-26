Politics

Imo: PDP lawmakers boycott plenaries over cut in salaries, allowances

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

For arbitrarily slashing their salaries and allowances while those of their colleagues in the ruling party were raised, seven lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday and Thursday shunned plenaries at the Imo State House of Assembly over alleged lopsidedness in payment of their entitlements.
This is also as it was alleged that the allowances of the Minority Leader (PDP), Deputy Minority Leader (PDP) and Minority Whip (PDP) have not been paid by the state government.
The seven PDP lawmakers, Okey Onyekanma, Anyadike Nwosu, Frank Ugboma, Philip Ejiogu, Paschal Okorie, Tochi Okoro and Solomon Anukam accused the state government of ‘playing dangerous and primitive politics’.
The opposition lawmakers in a statement on Thursday accused the state government of clamping down on opposition in the state.
Describing as unlawful, the slashing of their salaries and allowances, the PDP lawmakers said that no amount of intimidation and subjugation would gag them.
The lawmakers demanded that their salaries and allowances be paid in full.
However, the House Committee chairman on Information, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, said that he was not aware of the slash in the allowances of the opposition lawmakers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra 2021: APGA at crossroads over zoning

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The zoning arrangement in the political equation of Anambra State took a new twist recently, when the people of Ihiala Local Government Area stepped into the contest for the 2021 governorship election in the state. OKEY MADUFORO reports It has been a raging debate over which of the three political blocs in Anambra South Senatorial […]
Politics

Ondo decides: ZLP candidate, Ajayi wins polling unit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi,who is the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has won his polling unit. Ajayi won with a wide margin of 395 votes to defeat his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the governor of the state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled […]
Politics

Umahi’s commissioner resigns, refuses to go to APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ebonyi State commissioner for Inter Governmental Affairs, Hon Laz Ogbee has resigned. The immediate past House of Rep member who represented Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency, Chief Hon Lazarus Nweru Ogbee’s resignation is sequel to Governor Dave Umahi’s decision to join APC. Ogbee, who officially resigned Thursday, said he is not going to join APC after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: