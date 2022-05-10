Metro & Crime

Imo PDP Primary: Court bars PDP, INEC from using results of aborted ad hoc delegate list

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

An Abuja High Court sitting in Zubwa, Abuja, has barred the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from using the contrived result of the three-man ad hoc delegates election results for the state which were not conducted in the election of candidates.

Justice Bello Kawu granted the preservative order after listening to a motion exparte filed by Chidinma Nancy Uzomba, an aspirant cleared by the PDP to contest the election for Ideato Federal Constituency.

She had approached the court following the alleged stealing of the result sheets of the two local government areas by Chief of Staff to PDP National Secretary Sam Anyanwu and non-conduct of the delegates elections in the entire state and the controversy of a list being pushed by the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu as delegates for the election.

In the suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/1450/2022, the claimant listed the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

The motion was accompanied by an affidavit of urgency deposed to by one Maliki Sylvanus from the law firm of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Justice Kawu after listening to submissions by counsel to the claimant, Daniel Edachi further restrained the PDP and the INEC from recognising any result emanating from the three-man ad hoc delegates election in Imo State and or including any person(s) purportedly elected in the said three-man ad hoc delegates election held on April 30, 2022 or any other date from voting or participating in the election of the candidates of PDP for elective offices in the forthcoming primary election of the party pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The Judge also granted an order restraining the PDP from allowing, recognising or giving effect to any purported delegates emanating from the stolen and or missing result sheets of Ideato North and Ideato South local government areas three-man ad hoc delegates election to vote in the primary election of the PDP in both local government areas for the purpose of electing candidates for the 2023 general elections pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The order further bars INEC from accepting from the PDP any list of candidates from Imo State who emerge from any primary election held with the list of the ill-fated delegates list.

By this ruling, the Court has barred the PDP from conducting any other three-man ad hoc delegates’ election and therefore leaves the party only with the option of conducting its primaries in the state with only the statutory delegates list.

 

Reporter

