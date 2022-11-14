Imo PDP stakeholders reject Atiku’s campaign council list

Stakeholders of the Imo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have disowned the membership list of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, in the state, alleging that the list was populated by fake names and as such unacceptable.

The aggrieved stakeholders noted that the National Working Committee of the party had directed that, for the Presidential Campaign Council to be constituted, the stakeholders of the party must widely be consulted and that the State Executive Committee should ratify the list.

Addressing newsmen Monday, former House of Assembly member for Okigwe Local Government, Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, on behalf of the stakeholders and elders, said: “We wish to use this medium to inform the party that the stakeholders of the Party in Imo State were invited to a stakeholders meeting to discuss the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council and Campaign Management Council but to our surprise, the Secretary of the Party, Nze Ray Emeana proceeded to read out a list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council and Management Committee Council.

Continuing he said: “This led to serious disagreement as many of the stakeholders opposed the announcement of the list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council, describing the same as fake and as an imposition, as stakeholders were never consulted. “

Ogbu further stressed: “We must recognise that His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha is an aspirant for the position of Governorship of Imo State. There are so many other aspirants for that position. Therefore, it is untidy to impose him and his cronies on the party as leaders of the Presidential Campaign Council.”

