Imo pensioners owed over N60bn in arrears – NUP Chairman

Chairman of the Imo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr Josiah Ugochukwu has disclosed that pensioners in the state are owed upwards of N60 billion in pension arrears.

Ugochukwu, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Owerri Thursday, also said next of kin to deceased members of the union were also owed over N20 billion as a result of the failure of the government to verify them.

He stated that the Union has been patient enough with the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma who since his inauguration has only made 7,887 complete payments to pensioners and 17,637 incomplete payments.

“From March 2020, the governor stopped paying pensions over alleged fraud detected in the payment of January and February pensions.

“He insisted that an automation exercise would be carried out before payments resume; As a result of this over 60 percent of Imo pensioners have not recieved their pensions since march 2020.

“We have been patient enough with the government and they have shown no concern or tried to mitigate the sufferings of Imo pensioners instead our condition is deteriorating every day.

“We have lost over 30 members since the beginning of this year and we are unhappy about it,” he said.

The Chairman noted also that the state government has also failed to pay the Union its check-off which was deducted at source, which is their right according to the trade union act.

