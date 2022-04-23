Imo: police arrest IPOB bomb maker, recover IEDs

The Imo State Police Command’s tactical team has arrested the alleged manufacturer of bombs for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Uba, Umuaka in Njaba council area of the state. This was contained in a press release signed by the spokesman of the command, CSP Michael Abattam. According to Abattam, the operation followed credible intelligence revealing the hideout of some operatives of the proscribed IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), its militia wing, where they were manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices used in attacking government facilities and private homes. “On receiving the intelligence report, the police operatives immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State and raided the camp.
Related Articles
FG, OCP of Morocco sign $1.4bn industrial project
Nigeria has signed $1.4 billion transaction agreements with the OCP of Morocco to enhance the country’s industrial base and boost agriculture sector. The agreements, five in all, were signed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) on behalf of Nigerian government in Benguerir, Morocco. “The agreement effectively changes the structure of the PFI with NSIA […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ganduje appoints outgoing BUK VC pro-chancellor of state varsity
KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Bello, a professor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soyinka raises alarm, says identity thieves on rampage
Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over attempts by some people to create tension, create hatred and divisiveness, and encourage ethnic conflicts in the country, particularly between the Yorubas and the Igbos. Describing it as the work of sick, cowardly minds, he urged Nigerians to disregard it. Soyinka, in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)