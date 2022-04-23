News Top Stories

Imo: police arrest IPOB bomb maker, recover IEDs

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The Imo State Police Command’s tactical team has arrested the alleged manufacturer of bombs for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Uba, Umuaka in Njaba council area of the state. This was contained in a press release signed by the spokesman of the command, CSP Michael Abattam. According to Abattam, the operation followed credible intelligence revealing the hideout of some operatives of the proscribed IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), its militia wing, where they were manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices used in attacking government facilities and private homes. “On receiving the intelligence report, the police operatives immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State and raided the camp.

 

