Imo: Police foil another attack on station

The police in Imo State have said that its men on Friday morning thwarted another attempt to burn the Mbieri Police Division and cart away firearms. In a press statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Michael Abattam, the police in Imo said it took the resilience and superior firepower of its men to repel the attack on the facility.

The statement read in part: “Hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network, its militia wing attempted to attack Mbieri Police Station, but was repelled following a very stiff resistance from the police operatives attached to the division.

“The hoodlums who threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station and shooting sporadically were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the combat-ready police operatives, forcing them to retreat in panic, escaping in their vehicle.” According to Abattam, due to the prompt response of the police operatives on duty, only minimal damage was inflicted on a parked unserviceable vehicle and some windows following the impact of the explosive device. Police noted that investigation has commenced into the foiled attack as efforts are on to arrest fleeing hoodlums The statement continued: “The Acting Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, DCP Maman Giwa has commended the gallantry displayed by the officers and men and urged them not to relent in their efforts at combating violent crimes until all the criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.”

