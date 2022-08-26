News

Imo: Police gun down five suspected terrorists, recover live tortoise, firearms, others

Tactical teams of the Imo State Police Command on Thursday at about 4:30pm mobilised and raided an identified camp newly created by the hoodlums in Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Imo State Police Spokesperson, CSP Michael Abattam on Friday.

According to Abattam, the hoodlums, who on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun battle, were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the police operatives.

The statement read in part: “During the fierce gun battle, the hoodlums suffered huge casualties which resulted in their retreating and escaping into the bush with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“The operatives after dislodging the hoodlums moved in and conducted a thorough search of the camp where the following items: 3 English made Pump Action rifles, 118 GPMG ammunition, 41 (forty one) AK 47 live ammunition, 19 (nineteen) G3 ammunition, 1 cut-to-size locally made double barrel, 1 locally made double barrel, 4 locally made pistols, 4 locally made improvised explosive devices, military uniforms, police uniforms, 1 pair of police boots, various types of hard drugs, some police accoutrements, 4 live tortoises, large quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and pieces of red cloths were recovered and taken to the station.”

According to the release, after the successful raid, the operatives while leaving the hoodlums’ den were ambushed some distance away, by the hoodlums who engaged them in another gun duel.

 

