Metro & Crime

Imo Police kill master minds of attack on Command HQ, Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…recover AK-47 rifles, ammunition

Police in have killed two suspected hoodlums who allegedly planned the attack the Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Owerri, Imo state.
The suspects, who were identified as Uchenna Elendu and Eli Osinachi they were killed on Monday, at about 6:20pm, when detectives from the command carried out a well coordinated operation at Ocha Community, Awards in Ojai/Bema Local Government Area of the state.
The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Bala Elkana in a statement on Tuesday said the operation was carried out in response to the mandate given to the Commissioner of Police Imo State, Abutu Yaro, by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to ensure that the hoodlums who attacked the Command headquarters and Correctional Centre, Owerri are apprehended.
He said: “When the Policemen stormed the community where the hoodlums were hiding, however, immediately they sighted the police they engaged them in a gun duel that lasted for about two hours, the two suspects, who were believed to had masterminded the attack at the Police Headquarters and Correctional Centre, Owerri on April 5, were fatally injured.
“The two suspects were later taken to the hospital for medical examination. But confirmed Uchenna dead on arrival while Osinachi who was in coma, was subsequently confirmed dead by the medical doctor of the hospital of where they took them to.”

Our Reporters

