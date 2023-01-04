Imo Police Station burnt by midnight fire

A police station in Afor Atta, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State has been gutted by fire. It was gathered that the incident which happened on Monday night destroyed a great part of the building. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

While some community sources feared it may have been some hoodlums that set the police station ablaze, but many others were certain that the fire was caused by bush fire fueled by the harmattan wind. Recall that the police station was to be inaugurated as divisional police headquarters in the Njaba Local Government Area before hoodlums vandalised it in June 2021 after setting ablaze the Atta High Court and Magistrate Court on the same day.

“Some of us would have thought that the fire was caused by the usual ‘unknown gunmen’, but because of the level of sanity already achieved by security forces in Atta, we were at a loss as to what could have caused the inferno.” Another source said, “as far as I am concerned, the fire was caused by bush fire. You know this is Harmattan.

When we got to the place, we noticed that the fire started somewhere in the bush nearby. But the question is who put the fire there in the bush or what ignited the bush fire? “We ask this because in that bush, there have been no activity of any kind in recent times.

We are aware that unknown gunmen have fled our community and that is the more reason we are convinced that it is a bush fire.”

