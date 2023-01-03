Imo police station burnt in midnight fire

A police station in Afor Atta, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State has been gutted by fire.

It was learnt that the incident happened Monday night and destroyed a great part of the building.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of filing this report.

While some community sources had feared it may have been some hoodlums that set the police station ablaze, but many others were certain that the fire was caused by bush fire fuelled by the harmattan wind.

It could be recalled that the police station was to be inaugurated as the Divisional Police Headquarters in the Njaba Local Government Area before hoodlums vandalized it in June 2021 after setting ablaze the Atta High Court and Magistrate Court on the same day.

“Some of us would have thought that the fire was caused by the usual ‘unknown gunmen’, but because of the level of sanity already achieved by security forces in Atta, we were at a loss as to what could have caused the inferno,” said one eyewitness.

