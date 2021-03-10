Metro & Crime

Imo: Police station, LG secretariat burnt over siblings’ killing

Youths of Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday set ablaze a police division.

 

Also reportedly touched was the local government headquarters. The youth were protesting the alleged killing of a lady and her brother by policemen. But in the reprisal, the protesters inflicted machete cuts on two policemen. At least two police stations have been burnt in the last one month in the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Orshe  lando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident. Ikeokwu explained that police operatives, who had gone to effect an arrest in the area, were attacked by the youths. According to him, two policemen were injured.

The PPRO said the irate youth also freed the suspect. The attack, he said, exposed the policemen to danger and in their bid to protect themselves a stray bullet hit one of the youth who later died in a hospital. Ikeokwu noted that a team of detectives had been deployed to the station with a mandate from the state Police Commissioner,

 

Narisu Muhammed, to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the arson and killing Despite police claims, there were reports that a brother and sister were killed under questionable circumstances.

Residents accused the DPO of the razed police division, Charles Njoku, of extrajudicial killing of two siblings – Chinanu Okonkwo and Chinyere Okonkwo – of Umuderim in Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area. A social commentator, Collins Opuruzor, decried the incident.

 

He said: “One clear lesson to learn from the ongoing inferno in Isinweke is that the police in Nigeria cannot learn. Even the #EndSARS protests could not change anything about policing in Nigeria. “Why would the police go about killing innocent young people in Ihitte Uboma area of Imo State? This is barbaric, atavistic and reprehensible.

 

“Who is the police DPO named Charles Njoku? What led to the extra-judicial murder of the young girl? Why would her brother be shot dead by a squad allegedly led by the DPO in his house just for demanding to know what happened to his sister?

 

“Though I condemn the burning of the police station and local government headquarters, we as citizens must begin to hold policemen accountable for their unprofessional actions.”

