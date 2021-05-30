Imo: Police uncover illegal petrol depot used by hoodlums

Detectives attached to Imo State Police Command have uncovered an illegal petroleum depot in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the oil depot was discovered on May 29, at about 9:5pm after receiving an information from a credible source, operatives of the Command attached to Anti-riot Unit and Quick Intervention Team swung into action and uncovered the illegal depot and six suspects were arrested in connection to the alleged crime.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Bala Elkana said the petroleum products are stored for onward transportation to locations targeted for attacks.

The depot is located at Ogboshishi, Naze in Owerri LGA.

He said: “The depot was made up of 14 shops which are all piled up with petroleum products. The products are suspected to have been obtained through bunkering. One tanker truck with registration number GWA 568 AA was also intercepted discharging petroleum products into some drums and sacks using a Robin EY15 pumping machine. Both the truck and the pumping machine were recovered.”

