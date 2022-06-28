Imo: Political Adviser resigns, says Uzodinma’s govt opaque, revolves around cabal 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Special Adviser on Politics to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Chief Batos Nwadike has resigned his appointment.

Nwadike, a long-standing ally of the governor, who did not hide his misgivings with the administration, regretted that the government is centred and driven by a cabal.

He further described Uzodinma’s style of administration as ‘opaque’ and ‘undemocratic’, while lamenting that in spite of his enormous intellectual contributions to the administration, that Uzodinma was allowing a good vision go to waste.

His letter of resignations read in part: “This is not to say that I am not disappointed in your failure to run an inclusive government outside your chosen insular inner circle. Your undemocratic and opaque leadership style has caused me no small unrest. I have been appalled not merely for my political interest but on account of common decency. I was repeatedly left in the dark and denied access to power in a government and vision I played an unwavering and consistent leading role in birthing from 2001 to 2020. During this period, I never changed, disbelieved, vacillated or cross-carpeted.”

Nwadike bemoaned the treatment meted out on him as denigrating, noting that as political adviser, he was not afforded the respect of his office or reimbursed his legitimate expenses such as imprest of his office from the day of inauguration till date.

