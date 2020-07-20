Imo: Popular Bongo musician, Ababanna, in police net for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

A popular musician in Owerri, Uba Obinna Agbaso, whose stage name is ‘Ababanna’, is currently cooling off in a police division at Agbala in Owerri North Council Area of Imo State following his alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Ababanna, who allegedly serially raped the underaged girl, was said to have forcibly had carnal knowledge of the girl (names withheld) on more than three occasions before the girl fled home.

The victim’s father, Victor Okereocha is an artisan and a vulcanizer struggling to make ends meet. He leaves home for work very early in the morning everyday in search of his family’s daily bread.

Unfortunately, Victor Okereocha is separated with his wife who lives in her father’s house in Mbaise thus leaving the girl and who is her only daughter, at the mercy of sexual predators when the father leaves the house for work.

Contacted, Victor Okereocha told our correspondent that he was still at a government medical facility finalising documentations on the matter after a laboratory test of is raped daughter.

An elder in the family, Mr. Godwin Okereocha, however, lamented the sad incident saying that the musician who he alleged was notorious for such irresponsible acts took advantage of the proximity of their homes to sneak into his brothers house to violate his little daughter.

