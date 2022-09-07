By November 2022, the 25 countries of West and Central Africa will be compelled by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to adopt Nigeria’s anti-piracy act, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the piracy bill sponsored by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), titled: The Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act (SUPMOA) as part of curbing the problem of piracy, armed robbery against ships and other maritime thefts in the country’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

The Act gives effect to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation (SUA) 1988 and its protocols.

Evaluation

Three years after the enactment of the law, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) removed Nigeria from piracy red list, thereby paving the way for more economic transactions across the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, who attributed the success story to the inauguration of the Deep Blue Project, the security measures put in place had yielded positive results.

He noted: “Since the inauguration, the country has recorded zero piracy attacks throughout this year.”

Following this development, IMO said that the SPOMO Act would soon be adopted by member nations of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), particularly in November.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, during a visit to the ministry in Abuja by Secretary- General of MOWCA, Dr Paul Adalikwu. She disclosed that during the meeting, the Secretary-General of IMO, Kitlack Lim, would seek to prevail on the 25 memberstates of MOWCA to adopt the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act.

Ajani noted that if adopted, the Act would enable the trial of piracy cases within the MOWCA sub-region, irrespective of whichever sub-region the crime was committed.

Issues

Prior to the enactment of the law, the prosecution of parties suspected of sea piracy was problematic in Nigeria, as there appeared to be no domestic statute, which defined the crime.

For instance, under Section 36(12) of the constitution, no party may be convicted of a criminal offence unless such offence is defined by an existing law. Although, section 215(h) of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 provides that the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation 1988 (SUA Convention) and the protocol thereto have applied since the MSA’s commencement.

Nevertheless, there were doubts among maritime stakeholders as to whether Section 215(h) thereof sufficiently domesticated the SUA Convention as required by the constitution in order for the definition of sea piracy contained in the convention to apply.

However, section 3 of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act has laid this issue to rest by defining ‘piracy’ as any: illegal act of violence, act of detention. or any act of depredation, committed for private ends by the crew or any passenger of a private ship or private aircraft and directed in international waters against another ship or aircraft or against a person or property on board the ship or aircraft, or against a ship, aircraft, person or property in a place outside the jurisdiction of any state.

The act

In the SPOMO Act are the distinct definition of piracy, maritime offences/unlawful acts, punishment upon conviction for maritime crimes, restitution to owners of violated maritime assets or forfeiture of proceeds of maritime crime to the Federal Government and establishment of a Piracy and Maritime Offences Fund (MPOF) with prescribed sources of funding that will be utilised in the implementation of the Act.

Also, punishment for armed robbery and piracy of the country ranges from fines of N500 million, N250 million and 12 to 15 years imprisonment to life imprisonment, depending on the gravity of the offence.

For instance, section 12, Part II of the law stipulates that: “Any person who commits an act of piracy, armed robbery at sea or any other unlawful act under this Act, whether or not he was armed with a firearm or other weapon during the commission of the offence, shall be liable on conviction to life imprisonment and to a fine of not more than N250 million.

In addition to the restitution to the owner or forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of whatever the person has obtained or gained from the commission of the crime.

“Where any person — (a) commits a maritime offence, armed robbery at sea or unlawful act apart from piracy, depending on the nature and severity of the maritime offence and during the commission of the offence was in possession of or had under his control any firearm, explosive, or (PDF) Bursts of Biogenic Cyanogen Bromide (BRCN) weapon, shall be liable on conviction to not less than 15 years imprisonment, in addition to and without prejudice to the restitution to the owner or forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of whatever property or gains he has obtained from the maritime offence or unlawful act.”

Other provisions

Other significant provisions of the SPOMO Act include those relating to restitution to owners of violated maritime assets and the forfeiture of proceeds of piracy or maritime offences.

Last line

There is need by government to support Nigerian Navy and NIMASA with fund and equipment to enforce SPOMO Act maximally.

