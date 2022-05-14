Imo Primaries: Court refuses to vacate order on ad hoc delegate election

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, has refused to vacate its order stopping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from recognising the outcome of the purported 3-man ad hoc delegate election of the PDP held on April 30, or any other date.

Attempts to vacate the order of the court failed as the court adjourned to May 20. With the refusal of the court to vacate the order, the PDP in Imo State will have to conduct the Primary elections to select its House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates by the use of only statutory delegates as the delegates election of April 30, has been nullified by the court and also voided by the report from INEC. The primary elections are scheduled to be held on May 18, for the House of Assembly, May 20, for the House of Representatives and May 24, for the Senatorial primaries.

In his reaction to newsmen at the end of the court sitting, opposition coalition Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, hailed the court for its courage and also said the court decision today is victory for internal party democracy and Imo PDP urging party members to stand strong and only elect credible and popular candidates to lead the party to victory at the general elections.

