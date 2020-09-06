News

Imo primaries: Why we declared Araraume winner –Electoral panel members

Three members of the Pri- mary Election Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial byelection have said that they declared Senator Araraume winner because the figures from the field on the day of the primaries showed that he actually scored the highest number of votes.

 

The members of the Electoral Panel who stated this were: Alhaji Umar Nguma, Mohammed Saliu and Prince Ifedi Ejim. The trio had come to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja where they submitted the report of the Primaries which they conducted in the 64 wards in Imo Senatorial District.

 

Addressing journalists at the APC Headquarters, Ng-uma said it was shocking that  people could concoct figures and ask the Primary Election Committee members to sign declaring a certain favoured aspirant winner.

 

 

He said that as a good Muslim, he would never collect gratification to endorse falsehood. “How could we declare somebody who failed winner simply because he was being supported by two powerful people in government?” he queried.

 

Nguma added that it was very clear that Araraume was the choice of the people and that it would be inhuman to deny him victory when he had actually won the primaries based on the figures from the field. He warned that democracy would be in danger if politi

