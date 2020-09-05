Politics

Imo primaries: Why we declared Araraume winner – electoral panel members

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Three members of the Primary Election Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial by-election have said that they declared Senator Araraume winner because the figures from the field on the day of the primaries showed that he actually  scored the highest number of votes.

The members of the Electoral Panel who stated this were: Alhaji Umar Nguma, Mohammed Saliu and Prince Ifedi Ejim. The trio had come to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja where they submitted the report of the Primaries which they conducted in the 64 wards in Imo Senatorial District.

Addressing journalists at the APC Headquarters, Nguma said it was shocking that people could concoct figures and ask the Primary Election Committee members to sign declaring a certain favoured aspirant winner.

He said that as a good Muslim, he would never collect gratification to endorse falsehood.

“How could we declare somebody who failed winner simply because he was being supported by two powerful people in government?” he queried.

Nguma added that it was very clear that Araraume was the choice of the people and that it would be inhuman to deny him victory when he had actually won the primaries based on the figures from the field.

He warned that democracy would be in danger if political parties allowed powerful people to be writing results in hotels and government houses only to turn around to force those saddled with the conduct of elections to append their signatures to fake figures.

Nguma said that he and his two other colleagues had performed the duty assigned to them and that it was up to the party to take a decision on the way forward.

While the Nguma-led group announced Senator Araraume winner of the APC Primaries, another set, led by Senator Ajibola Bashir, declared Frank Ibezim winner. The APC leadership is expected to take a decision on who finally gets the ticket.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

APC: Nnamani, Bello head Edo/Ondo Caretaker Reconciliation C’ttees

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has set up reconciliation Committees for the Edo and Ondo states, ahead of the governirship elections in the states.   While the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani heads the Edo State reconciliation committee, the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello is to head the Ondo version. […]
Politics

Distraction’ll not derail forensic audit of NDDC – Yakiah

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

Chief Izzi Yakiah is the leader of Niger Delta Activists and Excellent Leadership Foundation, a non-governmental origination. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks on the controversy surrounding activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Federal Government’s ordered forensic audit of the commission. Excerpts: What is your assessment of activities of […]
Politics

Rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge: Buhari, Fashola displaying good leadership –Olokoba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Comrade Razaq Olokoba is the Convener, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), and the Leader, Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria. He spoke on the proposed rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge. Excerpts… What is your opinion on the proposed repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos? It is a welcome development and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: