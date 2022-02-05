Imo: Prison escapee nabbed for murder of retired CSP

One Deberechi Chukwu has been arrested by men of the Imo State command of the Nigeria Police in connection with the abduction and killing of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Christian Kpatuma at Mgbala Agwa Community in Oguta LGA of the state. This followed a report received by Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters, where a group of young men suspected to be cultists and resident in Mgbala Community Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State, allegedly conspired, abducted and hacked the retired CSP to death. The late Kpatuma, a native of Mgbala, was abducted from his house and taken to a nearby, bush where he was killed and his lifeless body carried back and dumped in front of his compound. A press statement signed by the police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, indicated that a team of crack detectives was deployed to the community as soon as the murder was reported.

