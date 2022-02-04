Metro & Crime

Imo: Prison escapee nabbed for murder of retired CSP

Police detectives in Imo State have arrested one Deberechi Chukwu in connection with the abduction and murder of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Christian Kpatuma at Mgbala Agwa Community in Oguta LGA of the state.

This followed a murder report received by the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in which a group of young men, suspected to be cultists resident in Mgbala Community Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State, allegedly conspired, abducted and hacked to death, the retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The late Kpatuma, a native of Mgbala, was abducted from his house and taken to a nearby bush where he was killed and his lifeless body carried back and dumped in front of his compound.

A press statement signed by the police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, indicates that a team of crack detectives was deployed to the community as soon as the murder was reported.

 

