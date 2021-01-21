Imo recovers vehicles from ex–officials one year after

Three official vehicles belonging to Obowo, Isiala Mbano and Oru East local government areas of Imo State which were taken away by officials of the past government had been recovered. The vehicles, brand new FordRangerSUVswhichwere assigned to the local government chairmen during the last administration as official vehicles had been retrieved from theformerofficials. The vehicles which were assigned to the former officials including those of Obowo, Isiala Mbano and Oru East Councils were taken away by the yesterday’s officials when Emeka Ihedioha-led government was sacked in January 2020.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, however, mandated one of his aides, Senior Adviser (Special Duties), Chief Regis Uwakwe, to go after those in possession of the vehicles and recover them. In July last year, Uwakwe put machineries in motion that led to the recovery of the Obowo Local Government Area from where it was parked in Asaba. In the last week of December 2020, feelers emerged that the rest of the vehicles would be recovered as Uwakwe had succeeded in closing-in on those in their possession, some of who had escaped to far away United States. During the week, Uwakwe reported that the vehicles belonging to Isiala Mbano and Oru East Councils had been successfully recovered as their Interim Local Government Chairmen had taken possession of the vehicles. Uwakwe said: “The IMC Chairman of Isiala Mbano, Mr. Chika Okoroike and that of Oru East, Mr. Nyerere Ogbonna has confirmed the receipt of the Ford Ranger SUVs.”

