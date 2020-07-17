News

Imo reduces 2020 budget from N140bn to N89bn

…seeks World Bank intervention fund

The Imo State Executive Council has approved a revised 2020 budget of 140billion to 89billion. The proposal would be submitted to the State House of Assembly within seven days for consideration and approval. Addressing newsmen after the weekly Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said that government decided to reduce the 2020 budget in order to come to terms with the economic realities of the moment. He said that the Federal Allocation and the State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) have been negatively affected by the economic crunch made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the oil revenue.

He informed that the recurrent revenue was reduced by 40 per cent, from ₦32billion to N19.6billion and that the personnel cost was increased from ₦8.9billion to ₦9.7billion whereas subventions were reduced by 47 per cent; from 33.8billion to 17.8billion. Emelumba stressed that the objective would enable the state government fund its projects effectively through IGR, saying that the state would harness its sources of IGR base.

The Commissioner also explained that the meeting warned land speculators to be wary and careful of land buying and selling as government insisted on embarking on recertification exercise of all existing Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), noting that the process would soon be made public for claims and evidences where genuine land owners will be issued new C of Os. Also, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Chuk Chukwuemeka added that the revised Budget proposal must be passed this month to enable the state benefit from a World Bank multi-million dollar intervention free fund called States Fiscal Accountability and Transparency and Sustain ability Funds (SAFTAS) for 2020 which Imo State was not lucky enough to benefit in 2019 because of late passage the 2019 budget.

Chukuemeka added that the essence of the revised budget would incorporate the necessary procurement procedure and to allow government embark on the provision of necessary facilities that would cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the post-COVID-19 phase and provide improved welfare to Imo people.

