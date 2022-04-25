Imo Refinery Tragedy: Death toll rises to 110 – NEMA

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the death toll in last Saturday’s illegal refinery tragedy in Abaezi Community, Ohaji-Egbema Council Area of Imo State has risen to 110.

The figure was released by the Acting Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office of the agency, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

Nnaji explained that more dead bodies were recovered from the Orashi River near the scene of the incident on Sunday, while some others died at various hospitals.

The illegal refinery sited in the heart of a forest in Abaezi community in Ohaji-Egbema Council Area of Imo state had exploded on Saturday.

While rescue workers had been on ground since the incident, the NEMA boss disclosed that arrangements were underway for a mass burial of the charred remains of the victims.

Nnaji, who is the leader of the emergency response team on ground, noted that they were yet uncertain about the cause of the tragedy.

