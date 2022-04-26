News Top Stories

Imo Refinery Tragedy: Death toll rises to 110

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, OWERRI Comment(0)

The death toll from Saturday’s illegal refinery explosion in Imo State has risen to 110, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). At least 100 people were reportedly killed after the illegal refinery went up in flames at Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area.

 

The latest figure was released by NEMA’s acting Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji yesterday in Owerri. Nnaji said more dead bodies were recovered from the Orashi River near the scene of the incident on Sunday, while some others died at the various hospitals.

 

He said arrangements were on for a mass burial of the charred remains of the victims. The leader of the emergency response team said they had yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion. He said: “We are yet to ascertain what led to the fire disaster.

“Those who should tell the story and give insight to the incident are all dead, we are still on the ground, and we will soon come out with a report on the incident.”

 

Nnaji urged all levels of government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive within the oil-producing communities in Imo to discourage youths from engaging in illegal business.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

