Imo refinery tragedy: Okorocha wants judicial panel set up

The Senator Representing Imo West senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has lamented the reported death of more than 100 persons following the explosion at an illegal oil refinery, in a forest at Abaezi, in Ohaji-Egbema council area, describing the incident as worrisome and disheartening. This is also as the Senator called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to immediately institute a judicial panel of inquiry into the gory tragedy. Okorocha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a press statement said the happenings in Orlu have become very strange and unacceptable. The Senator who was a two-term governor of lmo state, expressed regret that, for sometime now, Imo West (Orlu zone) has been in the news for the wrong reasons, adding that, the ugly and disturbing stories of avoidable deaths and killings in the zone have become unbearable.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...