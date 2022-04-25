News

Imo refinery tragedy: Okorocha wants judicial panel set up

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Senator Representing Imo West senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has lamented the reported death of more than 100 persons following the explosion at an illegal oil refinery, in a forest at Abaezi, in Ohaji-Egbema council area, describing the incident as worrisome and disheartening. This is also as the Senator called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to immediately institute a judicial panel of inquiry into the gory tragedy. Okorocha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a press statement said the happenings in Orlu have become very  strange and unacceptable. The Senator who was a two-term governor of lmo state, expressed regret that, for sometime now, Imo West (Orlu zone) has been in the news for the wrong reasons, adding that, the ugly and disturbing stories of avoidable deaths and killings in the zone have become unbearable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Seizure of properties: Remain apolitical, USA-based group tells ICPC

Posted on Author Reporter

    A United States-based group, by the name ‘Towards A Corrupt-Free Nigeria (TACN)’ has joined issues with the recent activities of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria. This is as the group called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to remain apolitical in dispatching its duty as one of the remaining […]
News

Sen. Bamidele: l’m hopeful of getting Ekiti APC governorship ticket

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed confidence to secure the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. He expressed his confidence when he came to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to return his expression of interest and nomination forms. […]
News Top Stories

Why Buhari won’t sign Electoral Bill, by Malami

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

…states financial implications of President’s assent for political parties …says FG financing capital projects with recovered loot The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said President Muhammadu Buhari decided not to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill because of its excessive cost implications and failure to consider the interest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica