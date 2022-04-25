Imo refinery tragedy: Okorocha wants judicial panel set up

The Senator Representing Imo West senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has lamented the reported death of more than 100 persons following the explosion at an illegal oil refinery, in a forest at Abaezi, in Ohaji-Egbema council area, describing the incident as worrisome and disheartening. This is also as the Senator called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to immediately institute a judicial panel of inquiry into the gory tragedy. Okorocha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a press statement said the happenings in Orlu have become very strange and unacceptable. The Senator who was a two-term governor of lmo state, expressed regret that, for sometime now, Imo West (Orlu zone) has been in the news for the wrong reasons, adding that, the ugly and disturbing stories of avoidable deaths and killings in the zone have become unbearable.
Related Articles
Seizure of properties: Remain apolitical, USA-based group tells ICPC
A United States-based group, by the name ‘Towards A Corrupt-Free Nigeria (TACN)’ has joined issues with the recent activities of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria. This is as the group called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to remain apolitical in dispatching its duty as one of the remaining […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sen. Bamidele: l’m hopeful of getting Ekiti APC governorship ticket
Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed confidence to secure the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. He expressed his confidence when he came to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to return his expression of interest and nomination forms. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why Buhari won’t sign Electoral Bill, by Malami
…states financial implications of President’s assent for political parties …says FG financing capital projects with recovered loot The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said President Muhammadu Buhari decided not to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill because of its excessive cost implications and failure to consider the interest […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)