Imo: Residents task governor on waste management, security

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Residents of Imo State have called on the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to strengthen the cleanliness mechanism of the state through effective waste management, tackle security and ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the state.

 

This was as the people urged the governor to call officials of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) and the Imo State Waste Management Agency (ISWAMA) to face their  responsibilities squarely instead of chasing shadows.

 

According to them, the activities of these agencies have continued to threaten the peace, health and security of the people of the state, as they had allegedly deviated from their original responsibilities.

 

Describing the action of the agency’s workers as condemnable and totally unacceptable, the people also called on the governor to immediately intervene to remedy the situation, even as some of the residents accused the officials of gross misconduct such as harassment and extortion of businesses and shop owners.

 

The people, who alleged that the taskforce activities might pose severe security and safety challenges to the people, however, complained that ISWAMA, which was created from the disbanded Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), had allegedly reneged on its duties of keeping the state clean and free from debris, thereby allowing residents suffocate with refuse stench, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

