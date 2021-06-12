Imo residents urged to shun protest on June 12

A civil society activist, Benja Ekwueme has said that the perception in Imo is that Saturday, June 12, is another sit-at-home day to avoid being caught in any crossfire as there are very many authorized and unauthorized persons bearing arms in the state now.

“June 12 is remarkable and cannot be wished away in the history of Nigeria. If that June 12 mandate was upheld, we may not have been facing the absurdity we call governance at the national level today. “As for protests generally, the crop of leaders we have today are mostly men without honour.

The present Federal Government does not understand negotiation and speaks only the language of brute force. They erroneously believe that the force of arm can solve every problem. Buhari for one, quells protests mainly with force. And owing to his legendary dislike for the people of the South-East, if any protest eventually happens in Imo on the 12th of June, even innocent bystanders may not be safe,” he said. Ekwueme, who said he was not aware of plans to host a protest in Imo, counseled residents to thread with caution on Saturday, ‘as law and order seems to have also been suspended alongside Twitter.’

