IMO scribe to attend Nigerian maritime summit

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation, His Excellency Kitack Lim, is scheduled to attend the Nigeria International Maritime Summit 2022, where regional policies and operational perspectives to decarbonisation and Green House Gas Emissions in shipping will be the focus.

During his visit between November 20th and 22nd 2022, the secretary general will also have a firsthand experience of some operational activities of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which is the focal agency of Nigeria liaising with the IMO under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry and its agencies in collaboration with the organised maritime private sector under the auspices of Nigeria International Maritime Summit are hosting the event as Minister of Transportation, Engineer Mu’azu Sambo explained that the Federal Government was committed to ensuring Nigeria becomes a major destination for global maritime players.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...