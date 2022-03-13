Business

IMO seeks safe passage corridors to evacuate 100 stranded ships in Ukraine

The International Maritime Organisation( IMO) at the weekend was seeking a safe maritime corridor to enable about 100 merchant ships and their crews stuck in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to sail away without the risk of being hit.

 

Russia’s military took control of waterways when it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Moscow calls a “special operation”. Ukrainian maritime officials have told Reuters fighting has left around 100 foreignflagged vessels and hundreds of mariners stranded in Ukrainian ports.

Last week, a seafarer was killed at the Ukrainian port of Olvia after a missile struck his Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship. Projectiles have hit four other vessels in recent days with one sunk.

The UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) convened a virtual meeting on Thursday and Friday to discuss the escalating situation.

 

