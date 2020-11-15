Politics

Imo Senatorial bye-election: Okorocha donates campaign structure to Ararume

The former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has donated his campaign structure, “Rescue Mission,” to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial District Bye-election Senator Ifeanyin Ararume.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled the election for December 5.
The election was earlier scheduled for October 31 but due to the #EndSARS protest, it was postponed.
Sam Onwuemeodo, Special Adviser to Okorocha in a statement made available to the media in Abuja, quoted Okorocha as saying: “The Rescue Mission Political Structure would work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and other political structures, including the Destiny Organisation, to ensure that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the APC Candidate in the Imo North Senatorial Bye-election wins the election resoundingly.”
Onwuemeodo disclosed the above while meeting with his former Commissioners, APC State Executives and selected leaders from each of the local governments in the state, regretting that, Senator Araraume did not take his advice in 2019 when he had told him to go for the Senate and that, if he had taken that advice, he would have become the Deputy Senate President.

