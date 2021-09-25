Imo set to celebrate World Tourism Day

As the World Tourism Day celebration comes up on Monday, September 27, 2021, Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia, has given an assurance that Imo State would join the rest of the world to mark the day resoundingly. Mazi Ohia who gave the assurance in his office during a meeting of Imo State World Tourism Day 2021 Planning Committee said that “the day is mainly to create awareness and underscore the role of tourism in creating jobs and in contributing to the overall development of the economy”. Mazi Ohia used the opportunity to extend invitation to all tourism stakeholders, tourism enthusiasts and the public to partake in the events that would mark the day. He disclosed that due to the resurgence of a variant of the Covid 19 pandemic, the events would be hosted virtually. The World Tourism Day is held annually on September 27 to foster awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

