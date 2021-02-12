Imo: Sex worker stabs patron to death

A sex worker at Skelewu Hotel, Umuguma, Owerri, Imo State, has allegedly stabbed a ‘customer’ to death. The killing prompted some irate youths in the community to set the hotel ablaze yesterday.

The victim, a married man, is believed to be an indigene of Umuguma community. The deceased was killed during an altercation between him and the sex worker over his alleged refusal to pay for ‘services’ rendered by the prostitute.

Meanwhile, there was another version of the story that the man was a commercial motorcycle operator who had dropped her off but an altercation over price led to the stabbing of the motorcyclist by the sex worker. However, the burning of the hotel caused panic in the area and grounded commercial activities as traders hurriedly closed their shops to avoid eventualities. Motorists were also forced to take alternative routes as the fire raged. The area was, however, cordoned off by a combined team of security operatives, as firefighters battled to put out the fire.

Like this: Like Loading...