Imo: Soldiers allegedly burn houses over killing of colleagues in clash with oil bunkerers

Soldiers on Friday allegedly invaded the Umuokwu community of Izombe in the Oguta Council Area of Imo State and razed no fewer than 13 houses while destroying 15 other buildings.

A dependable community source, who confided in our correspondent, said the palace of their 95-year-old traditional ruler, Eze Pius Muforo, was also burnt by the irate soldiers.

Trouble was said to have started when an army patrol team clashed with crude oil bunkerers in the area leading to the killing of a young man and suspected oil bunkerer, Chukwunonso Iherue who was popularly known as ‘Obere’.

The killing led other bunkerers to mobilise and attack the soldiers.

In the reprisal that followed, two soldiers were killed and their vehicle set ablaze.

Efforts by the traditional ruler of the community, who is about 95 years of age, to dissuade the mob and protect the two soldiers who had run into his palace for safety, was brushed aside by the irate mob.

Following the attack on the soldiers and burning of their patrol vehicle, soldiers mobilized backup and swooped the community with no fewer than 15 truckloads of combat-ready troops.

As at the time of filing this report, a community member, Mr. James Imo, whose home was also burnt down by the soldiers, told our correspondnet that the community has been deserted with locals fleeing into the bushes and neighbouring communities fearing further reprisals from the men in uniform.

