Metro & Crime

Imo: Soldiers allegedly burn houses over killing of colleagues in clash with oil bunkerers

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

Soldiers on Friday allegedly invaded the Umuokwu community of Izombe in the Oguta Council Area of Imo State and razed no fewer than 13 houses while destroying 15 other buildings.

A dependable community source, who confided in our correspondent, said the palace of their 95-year-old traditional ruler, Eze Pius Muforo, was also burnt by the irate soldiers.

Trouble was said to have started when an army patrol team clashed with crude oil bunkerers in the area leading to the killing of a young man and suspected oil bunkerer, Chukwunonso Iherue who was popularly known as ‘Obere’.

The killing led other bunkerers to mobilise and attack the soldiers.

In the reprisal that followed, two soldiers were killed and their vehicle set ablaze.

Efforts by the traditional ruler of the community, who is about 95 years of age, to dissuade the mob and protect the two soldiers who had run into his palace for safety, was brushed aside by the irate mob.

Following the attack on the soldiers and burning of their patrol vehicle, soldiers mobilized backup and swooped the community with no fewer than 15 truckloads of combat-ready troops.

As at the time of filing this report, a community member, Mr. James Imo, whose home was also burnt down by the soldiers, told our correspondnet that the community has been deserted with locals fleeing into the bushes and neighbouring communities fearing further reprisals from the men in uniform.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct fuel station owner in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Armed men have kidnapped a popular petroleum products’ dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Akinbami was reportedly abducted on Sunday night on the premises of his filling station on the Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti.   The gunmen invaded the petrol station and ordered the victim to enter his Spot Utility Vehicle (SUV) and […]
Metro & Crime

Two policemen burnt to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Iba dan

Makinde sues for peace   Thugs yesterday attacked police stations, brutalised and later burnt alive two policemen at Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State. It took the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde and his security convoy that prevented the Idi Ape Testing Ground Police Division from being burnt. Several sporadic gunshots from the police prevented […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Kogi medical centre, disrupt COVID-19 briefing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi state, and disrupted a COVID-19 press conference. The hospital had scheduled a media briefing for the day to demand a COVID-19 screening centre in the state and to also speak about the challenges health workers are facing with regard to the disease. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica