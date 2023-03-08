News

Imo stakeholders, NUJ slam REC over Feb 25 poll

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Stakeholders have slammed the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu, over the alleged manipulation of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly poll. Also, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo council, described the elections as “horrific and heart breaking”.

Participants, including party leaders, electoral officers, journalists, civil society organisations, police and the military, at the meeting convened by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday accused INEC of derailing the wishes of the people. They asked the REC to hold the Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) accountable and sanctionable, noting that most of them were the brains behind the missing result sheets and fabrication of false figures. In the statement by spokesman, Ori Martins, the union condemned the outrageous results announced in areas where elections were never conducted.

The union said: “The manner the Imo State REC substantially gave credence to the allegations making the rounds that she is connected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (South East). And the plot here is simple. “All said and done, the Imo State chapter of the NUJ wishes to call on the REC to discharge her duties creditably on Saturday and deliver a transparent, free and fair House of Assembly election.”

Our Reporters

