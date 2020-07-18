IMO STATE HOTELS: Steps to mitigate N7.2b revenue losses to COVID-19

Aside the government, the hotel industry in Imo State is about the biggest employer of labour, employing mostly young people, keeping them out of poverty and helping to reduce the crime rate in the state. The hotels also contribute immensely to the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and of course to the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS).

The emergence of COVID-19 has totally reversed the fortunes of the state hospitality growth. Revenues have dipped by almost 90% given the inter-state lockdown and the domestic flight bans. Hotels in the pipeline had slowed, thereby, affecting the expected increase in number of rooms. Employees have been laid off without pay. Expected Receipts from the sector as taxes to government have been cut -patronage is very low, restaurants shut, bars and lounges closed. Fear and uncertainty pervades the atmosphere.

Population of hotels

Although the total figure of hotels in the state is yet to be officially ascertained, however, the Hoteliers Association of Imo State; a body of hotel owners; in the state, has 143 hotels officially registered with it. While figures from independent data gathered by Sustainable Eco6tem, a hospitality consultancy firm, suggests there are over 600 hotels in the state, with about 400 in Owerri Senatorial Zone. Also, figures from the state Internal Revenue Service suggests there are about 600 hotels in the state.

Employment generation

With an estimated 400 hotels and an employee average of 30 persons per hotel gives 12, 000 direct employees for the hotel sector. Being a service industry, vendors supply most of the items used in the hotel and this is massive such as: Beddings, food stuffs, beverages, room amenities, branded items, laundry chemicals, and car wash services. Collectively, the state boasts over 30, 000 direct and indirect employees in its hotel sector.

Economic inputs pre – COVID – 19

era With an estimated 400 hotels and an average of 40 rooms each the state has the capacity of selling 16, 000 rooms daily. Before COVID – 19 lockdown, assuming all these rooms were sold at N10, 000 flat rate (without categorising the rooms) at 60% occupancy, then the hotels under these assumptions will be selling 9, 600 rooms x N10, 000 = 96, 000, 000 daily and N2, 400, 000, 000 monthly cash flow. Estimated revenue between April and June Assuming only 400 hotels with Av. 40 Rooms = 16, 000 Available Rooms. Average Daily Rate (ADR) can then be estimated to be 16, 000 rooms (Using 60% occupancy) =9, 600 room nights @ N10, 000 flat rate= 96, 000, 000/day (N96 million). ADR for 25 days = N2, 400, 000, 000 x three months = N7, 200, 000, 000. NOTE: These assumptions do not include revenues from other service outlets such as: Food & beverage, laundry, recreation areas, and pastry.

Estimated revenue Losses

Estimated revenue losses from rooms alone between April and June is put at N7, 200, 000, 000 while estimated revenue losses to FIRS from rooms is 7.5% of 7.2b, which is N540, 000, 000.

Post COVID – 19: Way forward Appreciate there is a challenge

Owners, managers and regulators must understand there is a challenge. We are in a difficult and complex situation that would require change in strategy, team work, and understanding by regulators as well as professionalism in delivery.

Understand the new travellers’ mindset

The truth is that the ‘traveller’ has changed. The customer you used to know is no longer the same person- he is now more cautious, detailed, safety conscious and laced with elements of fear. Hoteliers must figure out the mindset of the traveller, and only then can you effectively service him and make the maximum revenue as expected. Obviously, the travellers will be fewer than we had in pre-COVID – 19 era and that makes it more difficult for enough guests to go round in the next 12 months – hence building a portfolio on likely ‘traveller’s mindset’ will in many ways increase your chances of retaining guest.

Health, hygiene and safety protocols

Mere cleaning would no longer be accepted by guests. The current situation requires extended, deep and detailed cleaning with the right kind of chemicals in adequate measures. Before now, most hotel cleaners’ use only detergent to clean hotel rooms, laundry and others, no focus was placed on surfaces. Stair rails can stay for days without cleaning and when that is done, wet duster is used. Today, surfaces have become the most dangerous places in the hotels so hotels must establish protocols on surface cleaning, including lifts, stair case (Rails/walls), restaurants, reception, door and handles, among others.

Government must rethink tax strategies

The state government must look at its consolidated tax as regards to hotels and restaurants. They must also revisit the issue of double taxation, local government revenue drive, and rogue tax collectors, among others. This is not the time to mandate revenue collectors to burst and seal hotels. It’s time to engage hotel owners and arrive at a convenient position.

Regulation and compliance

What is regulation without compliance? Issuing guidelines without proper enforcement, supervision and compliance is waste of leadership opportunity. In this COVID – 19 era, government must ensure compliance to safety and hygiene protocols. In fact, compliance to hygiene protocols should be top priority and should come before taxation.

Creative and professional service

The question that must be at the back of your mind is – What must I do to offer the best of guest satisfaction? As a CEO, or manager, you definitely won’t have all the ideas, so you would need good heads to have a mix of options in a limited world. Before now, most hotels do not employ professional hands. They do not also train those they employ. That worked then as anything was acceptable, especially in an environment with so many choices. In these times, we must ensure we employ the best and train them to remain the best with focus on creative service delivery. It will only take the right team to ensure the following happens:

Reduce and upscale your services

Be creative with new ideas to enhance revenue – Foodie option, laundry services, themed nights of 10 or less with social distancing in place and advanced booking in place.

Focus on local tourism

Please note that travelling local will become a new norm in the coming months. Even after the lockdown people will continue to be afraid, a lot of travels will be shelved and cancelled so this is a great opportunity for operators, and the government to encourage local travel. Travel within Imo can increase interest in the state and that means more visitors to the state and more revenue. Therefore, the state government must ensure it invest in domestic tourism so that visitors from within the country can explore the state since they are not able to travel abroad due to restrictions and expected increase in cost of travel.

Deploy creative MICE strategy

Transforming Imo hospitality in a Post COVID – 19 scenario will mean deploying a world-class Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) strategy. This will be of huge benefit to hotels, events centres and restaurants as well. Before now, Imo used to host reasonable numbers of MICE but with COVID – 19 that will be difficult, however, with a well articulated design, supported by stakeholders – with focus on excellence, safety and hygiene, Imo can become the next Kigali of Africa known for hosting international conferences and events. All we need is to build confidence, and reputation as a safe, clean and excellent MICE state.

Standardisation and classification

Lack of standardisation and classification is the foundation for failure, poor services, and untrained manpower. It is the reason for the proliferation of hotels without defined standards. Regulators must begin the process of classification and standardization of hotels.

Create hospitality fund

Unfortunately, most hotels won’t reopen after COVID – 19 because of economic challenges compounded by arrival of fewer guests. Government should create a special intervention fund for hotels in the state to help them cushion the effect of the pandemic. This can be a form of loan with at least one year moratorium and repayable between five and 10 years.

*Chibuikem Diala, is the CEO of Sustainable Eco6tem, and the ED, International Hospitality, Tourism & Eco- Sustainability Forum (IHTEF). Contact: ihtefafrica@gmail.com

