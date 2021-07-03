Imo State University, Ministry of Tourism to collaborate on training

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri and the Imo State Ministry of Tourism have concluded arrangements to collaborate on training of tourism sector personnel. This understanding was reached at a meeting held recently between the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Peter Akah and Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia.

The meeting, which held in the VC’s conference room provided Ohia the opportunity to tour the university’s Department of Hospitality and Tourism. The commissioner said that the vision of the Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, was to make state an irresistible tourist destination.

He noted that Uzodimma is focused on driving a Public Private Partnership model for tourism development, working with key institutions and stakeholders in his bid to rebrand tourism in the state. In his response, Ukah pledged the total commitment of the school in partnering with the ministry, with a view to making the state tourism hub in Africa. He disclosed that IMSU was the first to establish a Department of Hospitality and Tourism in the country, which over the years has produced number of personnel for the sector and will continue to do so and work with the ministry to fashion training programmes that would benefit operators in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...