Travel & Tourism

Imo State University, Ministry of Tourism to collaborate on training

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri and the Imo State Ministry of Tourism have concluded arrangements to collaborate on training of tourism sector personnel. This understanding was reached at a meeting held recently between the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Peter Akah and Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia.

The meeting, which held in the VC’s conference room provided Ohia the opportunity to tour the university’s Department of Hospitality and Tourism. The commissioner said that the vision of the Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, was to make state an irresistible tourist destination.

He noted that Uzodimma is focused on driving a Public Private Partnership model for tourism development, working with key institutions and stakeholders in his bid to rebrand tourism in the state. In his response, Ukah pledged the total commitment of the school in partnering with the ministry, with a view to making the state tourism hub in Africa. He disclosed that IMSU was the first to establish a Department of Hospitality and Tourism in the country, which over the years has produced number of personnel for the sector and will continue to do so and work with the ministry to fashion training programmes that would benefit operators in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Allure of The Envoy Hotel Abuja hospitality home

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was a bright Saturday morning when the airport taxi eased quietly into the car park of The Envoy Hotel Abuja. Standing at prompt attention by my side of the taxi was one of the security personnel who enthusiastically welcomed us to the hotel with smiles. Done with the exchange of pleasantries with the security […]
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti monarchs ready to ensure Amotekun’s success –Oba Ajibade Alabi

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi (Afuntade 1), the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government area of Ekiti Stae is the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. In a media parley with selected journalists in his palace in Ilawe Ekiti to mark his first year anniversary, the Ekiti Royal […]
Travel & Tourism

Bukka Hut set for Yaba launch tomorrow

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Bukka Hut, a subsidiary of Bukkha Hospitality Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading quick-service restaurants known for serving a wide variety of delicious and healthy Nigerian cuisines, is set to extend its hold on the sector with the launch of its Yaba, mainland Lagos branch. The Yaba branch which is opening formally for business tomorrow, is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica