Imo tasks IIRS, security agencies on polite behaviour

Imo State government yesterday in Owerri urged revenue collection teams and the security agencies in the state to be civil in the discharge of their duties. Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS), Mr. Justice Okoye, gave the advice while declaring open a one-day training workshop on anger management organised for IIRS revenue enforcement teams. Okoye said the workshop aimed at sensitising the enforcement teams and the security agencies on the need to treat tax payers with utmost civility while tackling revenue violations and other related offences. He added that the workshop was also aimed at educating tax payers on their civic obligations with a view to increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

Okoye said: “We are gathered here today to be educated and trained on prevention of anger and the control of it when dealing with Imo public and our visitors alike. “We are to achieve three main objectives which include inculcating the rule of law and order in our society; educating people on their civic obligations and ultimately generating and increasing the internal revenue base of Imo. “This workshop is pre-paratory to commencing enforcement on revenue and other related violations in the state.

“I am certain that if we apply all that we will learn here, we will all share in the glory of Imo, my state, our state.’’ Also, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Imo State, Mr. Onamusi Joseph, who spoke on “Road Traffic Violations and the Consequential Effects on the State Economy,’’ decried refusal by motorists to renew their vehicle particulars. This, he said has led to a significant loss of revenue in the state.

He said: “Ironically, while the number of drivers is increasing, the number of drivers licenses produced for the state is decreasing. “For example 15,681 drivers’ licences were produced in 2016; 12,000 in 2017; 9,400 in 2018 and only 5,999 in 2019.

