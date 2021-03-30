Imo: The mutiny against Rochas Okorocha

This indeed is not the best of time for Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the former two terms Governor of Imo State and now Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District. Rochas could be facing a career threatening mutiny in his constituency, within his party and home state, and he is not smiling about it.

Today, it appears no one loves Rochas. He has angry people, a hostile governor and the powerful Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) to contend with. OPOCA is a no-nonsense political pressure group with the reputation to make or mar political careers. Rochas prides himself as a genius, philanthropist, a gifted orator and a philosopher.

Like the ancient Greek philosophers his lies were noble. When he governed Imo State, he wielded enormous power. He stepped on toes and tried to reposition the state the way he deemed best.

He built several structures which his opponents grudgingly admit but dismiss as substandard. Rather than be celebrated, all his acclaimed accomplishments are now questioned.

To make matters worse, he is accused of misappropriating state funds and properties running into billions, an allegation he strongly and repeatedly denied while insisting that he developed the state rather than plunder it.

His repeated denials did not mitigate the severity of the bile against him as the government targets nearly all his earthly belongings within the state, including properties belonging to his wife, children, in-laws and other family members for seizure. His successor alleged that Imo for eight years was governed from a Bush Bar.

However, those in the know, profess that the so-called Bush Bar resides in the premises of the Imo State Governor’s Lodge and still in use for state functions. I recall a conversation with Rochas in 2018, during an official media visit to the state. He personally drove us on a tour of some of his projects which included his private investments which were remarkably impressive.

I had opened a private conversation with him on why he was making such massive private investments in the state and if he doesn’t think those investments will raise eyebrows given that they were being made simultaneously while he is a sitting governor with access to the treasury.

He told me he was Rochas before becoming governor, that he is one of the biggest real estate developers in Abuja, Jos, Sokoto and parts of the North, but that when he became governor, he saw that the state had infrastructural deficit, that because he believed in the future of the state, he made personal decision to invest in the state and encouraged his family to do likewise so as to encourage others to emulate him and repatriate their wealth back home.

The conversation with Rochas reminded me of a similar but different conversation with Mr. Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State on why he built Next Super Market in Abuja instead of Anambra State. Obi said he built Next in Abuja to compete with Shoprite and other big malls rather than take business off small retail traders in Awka and Onitsha whose whole lives depend on their single room lock-up shops.

The lesson learnt from the two narratives is the need to understand the psychology of your people. Rochas failed to understand the people he governed for eight years, he failed to gauge their pulse hence he is now faced with the righteous anger of an impoverished population who rightly or wrongly believed he ‘stole’ from them to develop himself and his family. It’s now left for him to prove otherwise.

Will ‘Rochasism’ be demystified with the possible recall of Okorocha from the Senate? Will he survive the mutiny against him? No serving lawmaker has been successfully recalled in Nigeria.

The attempt to recall Dino Melaye in April 2018 failed woefully. Will Rochas’ case be different? Can the combined forces of Governor Uzodimma and OPOCA pull through with the stunt to recall Rochas?

Time will tell. Rochas travails was a tragedy foreseen. It all climaxed with his miscalculation and against good advice to impose his son in-law as his successor.

I recall my conversation with his Media Aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, on the subject after many failed attempts to personally reach his principal. I advised him to back-off from the plan to field his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, as successor, not because Nwosu was not qualified to be governor.

He was in-fact over qualified. I had reasoned that the choice of Nwosu being his son-in-law was ethically and morally wrong. I warned that people will not be fooled, that the move will be interpreted as Rochas’ third term and that the miscalculation will fail. Sam, disagreed with me but promised to relay my message.

I can’t tell if he did and Rochas himself never made himself available for wise counsel. With sycophants fawning around him, Rochas proceeded with his misguided ambition to make his son in-law his successor. As was predictable, the people weren’t fooled, they resisted him, not minding the under-hands tactics employed in executing the resistance.

The failure led to not just to a disorderly retreat of the Rochas men but a disorderly exit that threw up some unlikely guests that took over the reins of power in both the party and the state. All that mattered to the new occupants of the Douglas House is to ‘cancel Rochas and his legacy’.

The first sign of the cancel culture that is to come was immediately after Ihedioha of PDP was sworn in as governor, the supporters of Ihedioha deployed excavators to pull down the ‘Akachi tower’ – a monument built by Rochas.

Following public uproar over the demolition, Ihedioha’s administration temporarily retreated. Next was the raid on Spitbat, which is Okorocha’s private residence, by a taskforce set up by the government to recover state-owned properties, but Okorocha’s supporters repelled the invasion.

The state followed up by petitioning to EFCC against Rochas and doubled down with the setting up of a Judicial Panel of Enquiry which sat for almost one year. Interestingly the Panel of Enquiry took no evidence from Rochas before submitting her final report to the current governor.

It was on the basis of the panel’s report and recommendation that the state issued a White Paper which was gazetted listing properties and money to be recovered from Okorocha.

The list of assets to be seized is outrageous, it buzzed the head and churns the stomach. While Okorocha has warned the state to stay off his family properties, the state has vowed to recover the properties without exception. It’s the power play between Okorocha and the governor that threw up OPOCA which has taken sides with the government and now threatening to recall Okorocha from the Senate.

While there should be zero tolerance for corruption, care must be taken to ensure due process is followed in making recoveries. Rule of law and due process is the difference between civilization and the jungle. Partisan power grabs, vendetta, malice, prejudices and blind hate must not be allowed to overcome good sense of judgement.

No doubt Okorocha stepped on toes as governor and made several miscalculations, however, his future usefulness to the state must not be written off. The quarrel between him and his successor is particularly unhealthy.

There is one governor and one leader of the party in the state and that is His excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodima. He must be accorded with his due honour and respect, and supported to lead the state on the path of peace and prosperity.

The new anti-corruption regime in Imo must not begin and end with Rochas and his family, but deepened in a manner that will not make the current administration also culpable of the same malaise.

