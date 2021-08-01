Imo: Three feared dead as gunmen burn police station

A Police division at Umuaka, in the Njaba Local Government Area, Imo State, was Friday night burnt by yet to be identified assailants.

The heavily armed attackers also torched the residential quarters of the policemen working at the division destroying it completely.

Two Police officers reportedly lost their lives in the attack while another yet-to-be-identified victim believed to be a civilian was killed, decapitated and dumped at Okwudor junction in the same Njaba LGA. Okwudor junction is about 10 minutes drive from the burnt Police division.

Residents of Umuaka and Okwudor lamented nonstop shooting in the areas all through Friday night thereby subjecting them to a sleepless night dominated by the reports of heavy gunfire by the unknown assailants.

It was also observed that no fewer than five Police patrol vehicles were razed to ashes in the premises of the Divisional Headquarters at Umuaka.

A local from the Umuaka community, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said that several members of his community spent a greater part of the night in the bush for fear of being attacked by the gunmen whose mission as at the time of the shooting was unknown.

