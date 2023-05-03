Imo Thrown Into Darkness, Mass Disconnection Looms In Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Niger, Ekiti, Kogi

Imo State has been thrown into darkness following the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The areas affected included: Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts under the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in a statement issued on Wednesday, confirmed the power outage in Imo State as a result of the strike.

He said, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is EEDC’s primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

“As a result of this development, all customers of EEDC in Imo State under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.

“We are aware of the inconveniences this situation will cause our esteemed customers and are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in good time and supply restored to our customers.”

The organised labour in a joint statement had alleged “violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration.”

NLC and TUC after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) resolved that “all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State are to withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday.”

In a related development, there is a looming mass disconnection of electricity feeders in Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Niger, Ekiti and Kogi states.

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) revealed the plan to embark on mass disconnection of its feeders from the national grid.

This is not unconnected with the notice of disconnection from the national grid by the Market Operator – a division of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)- served on some distribution companies (Discos) over nonpayment of bills for ancillary services.

IBEDC and some other discos and generating companies (Discos) were listed by Market operators as defaulters as of March 2023.

The MD of IBEDC, Kingsley Achife, in a statement, said the disconnection could lead to power outages to customers within the IBEDC franchise areas especially locations with the highest population of defaulters.

Achife, “As a revenue collection arm of the electricity value chain, IBEDC sells and distributes electricity generated by the generation companies. However, the company is unable to meet its financial obligations to the electricity value chain due to poor payment and huge outstanding bills by customers.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers to pay their current and outstanding bills to enable IBEDC to meet its obligations to the Market Operator and other parties in the electricity supply industry to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply.

“IBEDC prioritizes the provision of reliable and excellent service to our esteemed customers but requires timely payment for the energy consumed.

“Payment for electricity is essential to ensure the sustainability of our operations, and it is a responsibility that we all share.

“We urge our customers to note that failure to pay current and outstanding electricity bills may result in disruption of power to homes, communities, and businesses connected to our network.

“We encourage all customers to pay their bills promptly to avoid any inconvenience” Achife added.