Imo Tourism Commissioner cautions public to stay off Nworie River Park

Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Uche Ohia, has warned the general public to stay clear of Nworie River, cautioning them against dumping refuge, open defecation and messing up the environment, as offenders would be prosecuted by the state government. The commissioner gave this warning recently while on a visit to the recovered and rehabilitated stretch between Umezurike Hospital and the confluence of Nworie and Otammiri rivers, where a recreation and amusement park is being developed. Ohia frowned at the indiscriminate dump-ing of refuse and defecation into the river and along its banks, noting that the state government was working hard; “to recover and transform Nworie from a dumping ground to a garden park as part of a long term plan to develop and create the best waterside park in Nigeria.”

He charged the tourism officers of the ministry who accompanied him on the visit to commence immediate monitoring of the park and to appraise the development of the ongoing construction work. The Nworie Riverside Park is a major tourism project of Governor Hope Uzodinma led-administration.

The project is aimed at leveraging on the unique location of the Nworie River, which runs through Owerri metropolis to create a massive world-class waterside park for recreation and entertainment. Tourism facilities expected at the Nworie Riverside Park include gardens with exotic plants, trees, walkways, bicycle trails, horse paths, scenic waterfronts, pools, artificial beaches, playgrounds, and event arenas. The blueprint of the project also provides for boat rides, water games, leisure fountains, observatories, and restrooms, as well as the full complement of facilities required to service visitors to the park. It is also envisaged that the Nworie River will provide access for boat cruises and River transportation. It is expected on completion to run for about nine kilometres from the source of Nworie at Egbeada to the confluence of Nworie River and Otammiri Rivers close to the Old Nekede Road with room for extension.

