Imo: Tragedy as truck crushes 10 women, 2 men in rural market

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

No fewer than 12 persons are feared dead with many others wounded following a tragic incident in which a heavy duty truck fell inside the Nkwommiri Market in Imo State.

It was learnt that the truck had a brake failure and crushed about 10 women and two men who were trading on a roadside at Nkwommiri Market in the Nwangele Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which happened around midday Saturday, left many others with injuries.

Our correspondent also learnt that a number of victims were rammed into a nearby river from which the market derived its name while some others were trapped or crushed under the fallen truck.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that rescue operations were ongoing while only 10 persons had been confirmed dead.

