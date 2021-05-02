News

Imo: Tragedy as truck crushes 12 women in rural market

OWERRI No fewer than 12 persons were feared dead with many others wounded following a tragic incident in which a heavy duty truck fell inside the Nkwommiri market in Imo.

 

It was gathered that the truck lost control of its brakes and crushed about 10 women and two men who were trading on a roadside at Nkwommiri market in the Nwangele Local Government Area of the State

 

The incident which happened around midday Saturday left many casualties and fatalities. Our correspondent also learnt that a number of victims were rammed into a nearby river from which the market derived its name while some others were trapped or crushed under the fallen truck.

 

When contacted, the Imo state police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that rescue operation was ongoing while only ten persons had been confirmed dead

