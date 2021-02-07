Imo: Two cops killed, three wounded  as gunmen attack Police Division

Two policemen were shot dead Friday night when gunmen attacked Obowo Divisional Police Headquarters, located at Umulowe autonomous community.

The hoodlums also injured three other cops who resisted them from gaining access into the headquarters. Consequently, reinforcements from the state police headquarters have taken over the division.

Our correspondent gathered that the assailants, who operated in an unmarked vehicle, had attempted to gain entry to the Divisional Police Headquarters but were resisted by the men on duty at the entry gate.

The altercation that followed led to the shootout which left two dead and three injured. It was also learnt that one of the assailants was also killed in the shoot-out but the lifeless body was taken away by the gunmen. Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident but added that the command, has, since, deployed a crack-squad of detectives to the area to get to the root of the attack.

