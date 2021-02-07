News

Imo: Two cops killed, three wounded  as gunmen attack Police Division

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri Comment(0)

Two policemen were shot dead Friday night when gunmen attacked Obowo Divisional Police Headquarters, located at Umulowe autonomous community.

The hoodlums also injured three other cops who resisted them from gaining access into the headquarters. Consequently, reinforcements from the state police headquarters have taken over the division.

 

Our correspondent gathered that the assailants, who operated in an unmarked vehicle, had attempted to gain entry to the Divisional Police Headquarters but were resisted by the men on duty at the entry gate.

 

The altercation that followed led to the shootout which left two dead and three injured. It was also learnt that one of the assailants was also killed in the shoot-out but the lifeless body was taken away by the gunmen. Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident but added that the command, has, since, deployed a crack-squad of detectives to the area to get to the root of the attack.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP to ICC: Prosecute ex-service chiefs for crimes against humanity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Ms. Fatou Bensouda, to issue an official warrant for the prosecution of immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and other out gone service chiefs, for crimes against humanity allegedly committed while in office. The PDP, in […]
News

CLO to AMCON MD: Obey court order in favour of Peace Global

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

TheCivilLibertiesOrganisation (CLO) has called on the Managing Director, AssetManagementCorporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, to obey the court judgement in favour of OreyeUdo, managingdirector of Peace Global Limited. The group said Kuru should honour the court order and withdrawhissecurityguardsstationed at Oreye’s property in Lagos. Speaking atapressconference inLagosyesterday, Kenny Bakare, CLO Chairman, said Justice A. […]
News Top Stories

Sultan: Bandits now set rules that must be obeyed

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has again disclosed that bandits now rule in some communities in the North. The traditional ruler, who was reacting to the killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State, lamented that nowhere was safe in Nigeria. The Sultan, who spoke through a statement by the apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica