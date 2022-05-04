Metro & Crime

Imo: Two die attempting to plant a bomb in oil facility

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Two persons have been killed in an explosion at an oil facility in Izombe in the Oguta Council Area of Imo State.

The bomb explosion, which occurred in the small hours of Wednesday morning, happened at a flow station operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

Police spokesman in the state, CSP Michael Abattam confirmed the incident but added that details were yet sketchy.

He, however, noted that tactical teams and the command’s bomb squad have been drafted to the scene of explosion to forestall any security eventuality.

Sources working at the flow station disclosed that the two victims of the explosion were the suspects who attempted to carry the bomb into the facility.

“They have almost breached the security of the station and were making their way into through the entrance gate when the explosive device they were carrying exploded killing them instantly,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

