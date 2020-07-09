Imo unveils plans to reopen schools

Imo State yesterday unveiled plans to reopen schools shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as major stakeholders in the state have begun thinkering with modalities for reopening schools. The government said that it would soon meet with stakeholders in the education sector, including parents and heads of private and public schools to collectively work out the reopening modalities in line with COVID-19 protocols. Consequently, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has fixed August 4 to September 5, 2020 for students writing their West African School Certificate Examinations.

At the end of the weekly Executive Council Meeting held at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers yesterday, presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the government agreed to set modalities in motion for resumption of schools in the state. According to the state, Commissioner for Education, Prof. B. T. O. Ikegwuoha had been directed to interface with the stakeholders to work out the modalities on seemless resumption of schools. Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba accompanied by the Commissioner for Lands & Survey and the Commissioner for Transport, Enyinnaya Onuegbu and Rex Anunobi, said that the Council commended the governor for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) he signed with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., to work on Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe Road.

Emelumba said that the Executive Council commended the efforts of the administration of Uzodimma in the areas of road rehabilitation and reconstruction already completed and/or on the verge of completion. The roads included Ideal Hotel to Federal Secretariat Road, Aladinma Housing Internal Road, Lake Nwaebere- Umuchima Street, and Chukwuma Nwaoha Road. Others were Arugo Street, Okoro Street, Assumpta to Umuguma Road (partly aspalted), Oparanozie and Edede Streets, Okoro Street (Completed), and West End leading to Old Nekede Road as well as Douglas Road which is dualised, with one side completed.

