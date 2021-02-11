Imo: Uzodimma’s brother beats journalist to stupor

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s brother, Mr. Uche Uzodimma, who is also one of the contractors handling road projects in the state, on Tuesday reportedly battered a journalist, Precious Nwadike, to an inch of his life, for allegedly driving past his road work. Uche, who reportedly moves around with police escorts and a retinue of thugs, initiated the attack on Nwadike when he allegedly slapped Nwadike who had unknowingly driven past his road renovation work, and then signalled his thugs to pounce on the hapless newsman.

When the dust settled, Nwadike was sprawled out on the ground, bruised, battered and unconscious. He was revived and taken to hospital by passers-by. Nwadike’s newspaper, Nigeria Watchdog, is known to hold a firm and critical stance on the Uzodinma administration. Nwadike told our correspondent that he was afraid for his life and that his family was already making arrangements to take him away from Imo State. He said: “Uche Uzodimma and his goons really meant to kill me.

The brutality unleashed on me yesterday runs deeper than meets the eyes. Nobody would want to beat somebody to death because he breached his workspace. There was no road sign to indicate that it was a fresh work. And by the time I was taken to the hospital, other vehicles were using the same road without any disturbance.

I just have to lie low; no one knows what they may do next.” Narrating his ordeal, Nwadike said he visited the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) office on Port-Harcourt Road to enrol for his National Identity Number (NIN). He said: “Upon arrival at the office, I was given a form and referred to the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) office on the same Port Harcourt Road for data capturing. Knowing that it was already getting late, I pleaded with a lady ‘staff’ of the agency to accompany me to OCDA to assist and she obliged.

